Head of St. Margarets Bay asphalt plant approved

An asphalt plant in Halifax’s Head of St. Margarets Bay community was approved by municipal councillors following a public hearing Tuesday.

Coun. Matt Whitman, who represents the area, says it was approved as a temporary plant that will not operate more than 60 days a year.

He adds it will be a dry asphalt plant, not a wet asphalt plant. The former is less damaging to the environment, he says.

“It’s the best type of asphalt plant there is, but still lots of environmental concerns, for sure,” Whitman said.

He said he did not want the plant to be approved.

“I’m disappointed in the outcome,” he said.

The plant required site-specific amendments in order to be approved.

Residents who live a few kilometres away have voiced their opposition to the plant for years.

“I’m a little bit disappointed, yes,” said Nick Horne, vice-president Westwood Hills Residents Association. “We did our very best, and I guess that wasn’t good enough for some of the councillors.”

Residents’ concerns include the impacts to the environment, and the potential gateway effect this approval will have on future potential plants and industrial facilities in the area.

Horne says he believes that home values will go down in the neighbouring areas which, subsequently, will diminish the property tax money the government collects.

People against the plant haven’t ruled out requesting a judicial review, he adds.

An interview request submitted to Scotian Materials wasn’t immediately responded to.