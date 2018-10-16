Traffic
London woman escapes vehicle after it slides into Thames River

A London woman was able to escape from her vehicle and swim to shore for help, after it ended up in the Thames River, say police in Chatham-Kent.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Town Line Road in Dover Township on Sunday night.

They say a 33-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle and it slid into the Thames River. The vehicle remained submerged Monday.

Police say the damage is estimated to be $7,000.

