Fire at Cavendish Farms deemed accidental

By Digital journalist

Lethbridge Fire crews responded to a fire at Cavendish Farms on Friday evening.

Investigators say a fire at the Cavendish Farms plant in Lethbridge late last week was accidental.

Crews were called to the scene at around 6:15 p.m. Friday after the facility’s fire alarms went off.

Firefighters from four stations responded and were able to get the fire under control and extinguished by 8:30 p.m., officials said.

Nobody was injured.

Lethbridge fire investigators went back to the scene on Monday and determined the fire started in one of the French-fry coating ovens.

A damage estimate from the fire has not been released.

