Fire at Cavendish Farms deemed accidental
Investigators say a fire at the Cavendish Farms plant in Lethbridge late last week was accidental.
Crews were called to the scene at around 6:15 p.m. Friday after the facility’s fire alarms went off.
Firefighters from four stations responded and were able to get the fire under control and extinguished by 8:30 p.m., officials said.
Nobody was injured.
Lethbridge fire investigators went back to the scene on Monday and determined the fire started in one of the French-fry coating ovens.
A damage estimate from the fire has not been released.
