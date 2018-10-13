Investigation underway following fire at Cavendish Farms in Lethbridge

Lethbridge fire officials are investigating after a fire broke out at Cavendish Farms.

Crews were called to the scene at around 6:15 p.m. on Friday after the facility’s fire alarms went off.

Firefighters from four stations responded and were able to get the fire under control and extinguished by 8:30 p.m., officials said.

READ MORE: Cavendish Farms announces huge expansion in Lethbridge

They confirmed nobody was injured and said crews were working with Cavendish staff to gain access into the building to better assess what may have ignited the flames.

A damage estimate has not yet been determined.