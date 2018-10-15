Adam Strong makes first in-person court appearance for Rori Hache murder case

The only man who faces charges in connection with the murder of an Oshawa, Ont., teen appeared in the flesh for the first time in a courtroom Monday.

As Adam Strong’s preliminary inquiry was set to start, many of Rori Hache’s friends and family members, donning shirts that said “#Justice4Rori,” crowded the courtroom to look him in the eye.

Hache’s mother, Shanan Dionne, says his “yawning” and “laid-back” demeanour in court was him “making reference to us boring him… wasting his time.”

“That’s all going to shine through,” she said outside the Oshawa courthouse.

Strong’s preliminary hearing, which would determine if he should be tried for the crime with which he’s charged, has now been pushed back to Nov. 8.

Strong has been in police custody since officers discovered Hache’s remains in his Oshawa basement apartment in Dec. 2017. Police have charged him with improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

Three months before police made the discovery at the McMillan Drive home, a fisherman discovered the torso of a woman investigators determined was that of Hache.

But, police have not yet charged anyone with taking away the 18-year-old’s life.

“There’s still no murder charge,” says Dionne. “I go to bed every night hopeful that there will be.”