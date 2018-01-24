Oshawa man charged in Rori Hache murder has yet to retain lawyer

An Oshawa man charged with improper and indecent interference with a dead body in connection to the death of 18-year-old Rori Hache told a judge that he has yet to retain a lawyer during a brief court appearance on Wednesday.

Hache’s mother, Shanan Dionne who along with family and friends, told reporters outside the courthouse that it seems no one wants to represent the accused.

“I think this is a case that nobody really wants to get their hands involved and it’s going to be too long and too gory,” Dionne said.

Adam Strong, 45, who appeared by video, is expected to speak to counsel this weekend with another court appearance scheduled for next Monday.

“The demeanor of this animal in the courtroom again today is overwhelming for us,” said Dionne. “To think that that was the last person that had their hands on my daughter is just really disturbing to me.”

On Dec. 30, 2017, police were called to a basement apartment on McMillan Drive in Oshawa around 7:30 p.m., where officers found a female’s body, as well as a suspicious package.

The explosive disposal unit was called in to detonate the package. Durham Regional Police later identified the body as Rori Hache who had been missing since Aug. 29.

On Sept. 11, 2017 a fisherman discovered the torso of a woman in Lake Ontario near the Oshawa Harbour. The body showed obvious signs of trauma. Police said at the time the body part was that of Hache.

Although the accused has not been charged with Hache’s death, the victim’s mother said she isn’t surprised as detectives are still working on the case.

“They’re thorough, they are accurate,” Dionne said. “I’m not putting any pressure on them to speed things up. I would like the case manned properly.”

Dionne said she has yet to receive her daughter’s remains from police but hopes to schedule a funeral sometime this spring.

“We had a celebration of Rori’s life in December. We had to do that for the sake of myself, my family and everybody else,” Dionne said.

“This spring, we hope to have a funeral for her and it will be a public funeral because she was Oshawa’s girl, you know.”

Hache’s family also intends to start a foundation in her name to support the Oshawa community.

“We hope by the end of next month to get an organization started in Rori’s name to be called Devine Angel,” Dionne said.

—With a file from Catherine McDonald