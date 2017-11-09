Torso found in Lake Ontario identified as missing Oshawa teen

A human torso, found with signs of trauma in Lake Ontario this past September, has now been positively identified as that of a missing Oshawa teen.

Durham Regional Police began investigating on Sept. 11 when the body part was found by a fisherman near the Oshawa Harbour.

A preliminary police investigation at the scene revealed the torso showed signs of trauma. Police later stated a post mortem was inconclusive on determining the cause of death, but that the homicide unit were investigating it as suspicious.

On Thursday, Durham police said that DNA tests had confirmed the identity of the torso was Rori Hache, 18, who had been missing since Aug. 29.

The family said they last had communication with the teen in August and that they were concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information in the investigation is urged to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers.