Minor hockey association to honour slain BC coach

He was murdered in broad daylight in his Surrey driveway back in June.

Now he’s being remembered in a number of ways by the hockey association he used to coach in.

Paul Bennett had just settled into the driver’s seat of his pickup in the driveway of his Clayton Heights home when he was shot and killed on a sunny Saturday afternoon back in June.

He was the unintended victim of a targeted shooting.

Now Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association, where he coached, will remember him with a tournament in his name, players will wear his initials on their helmets, and a bursary’s also being set up.

Association president Marty Jones says Bennett’s family still can’t believe what happened four months ago.

“No closure, no answer, I think, is what has been so difficult for everybody on why this happened.”

No arrests have been made in the case.