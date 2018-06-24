Minor hockey coach identified as victim in fatal Surrey shooting

The victim of a fatal Surrey shooting on Saturday has been identified by neighbours as Paul Bennett, a father of two who worked as a nurse and coached a team with the Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association (CMHA).

“A beloved member of our family has been taken from us, a husband, a father, a brother, a friend and a coach,” the association said in a statement.

“Paul Bennett devoted much of the past number of years investing in the lives of the young boys and girls of CMHA.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed a shooting in the 18200-block of 67A Ave on Saturday.

Witnesses told Global News that they heard about six gunshots.

CMHA President Marty Jones remembers Bennett as a popular and successful coach with a passion for working with kids.

“He was a perfect blend of pushing the kids in the right way, but was extremely patient,” Jones said. “There was lots of laughter on the ice. He just radiated that love for the game,” he said.

“He was one of those guys who had time for everybody.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— With files from Simon Little