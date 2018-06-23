Large police presence descends on Cloverdale for reported shooting

Police were called to a quiet Cloverdale neighbourhood on the evening of Saturday, June 23, where neighbours say a shooting took place.

Witnesses told Global News that they heard about six gunshots, and believe that a victim was hit.

One witness said they saw an advanced life support ambulance leave the scene.

#BREAKING Shooting near 67th Ave and 183A St. Witness heard at least Six shots – thinks someone hit. pic.twitter.com/T0w93ePF0U — Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) June 24, 2018

Investigators taped off a residential street in the area of 183A street and 67th Avenue, and multiple cruisers remained on scene as of Saturday evening.

So far, no word from the RCMP.