June 23, 2018 9:09 pm
Updated: June 23, 2018 9:16 pm

Large police presence descends on Cloverdale for reported shooting

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Police on scene at 183A street and 67th Avenue, where witnesses say they heard about six gunshots on Sunday.

Police were called to a quiet Cloverdale neighbourhood on the evening of Saturday, June 23, where neighbours say a shooting took place.

Witnesses told Global News that they heard about six gunshots, and believe that a victim was hit.

One witness said they saw an advanced life support ambulance leave the scene.

Investigators taped off a residential street in the area of 183A street and 67th Avenue, and multiple cruisers remained on scene as of Saturday evening.

So far, no word from the RCMP.

