Large police presence descends on Cloverdale for reported shooting
Police were called to a quiet Cloverdale neighbourhood on the evening of Saturday, June 23, where neighbours say a shooting took place.
Witnesses told Global News that they heard about six gunshots, and believe that a victim was hit.
One witness said they saw an advanced life support ambulance leave the scene.
Investigators taped off a residential street in the area of 183A street and 67th Avenue, and multiple cruisers remained on scene as of Saturday evening.
So far, no word from the RCMP.
