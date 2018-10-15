MADD Canada receives boost in funding from Sask. government

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing along with other partners are supplying $25,000 in funding to MADD Canada in efforts to curb impaired driving.

“Government has had a strong partnership with MADD Canada for many years and we’re proud to provide them with this funding for their educational programs,” Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said.

“We’re always impressed by the great work that MADD Canada does and we know that ongoing education, especially among young people, is a big part of creating the social shift needed to eliminate impaired driving.”

READ MORE: Sask. study looks at the impact impaired driving has on victim’s families

MADD Canada will use the funding to supply more educational programs to students and their teachers focusing on the dangers of impaired driving and promoting safe choices among their family and peers.

Ministry of Corrections and Policing providing $25,000 to MADD for educational programming. Part of a budding relationship between MADD and the province. They also partnered in August for #howareyougettinghome #YQR #Sask #SKpoli pic.twitter.com/ipqTaB72us — Colton Praill (@CPraillGlobal) October 15, 2018

“MADD is a key ally in the Government of Saskatchewan’s fight against impaired driving,” Minister Responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said.

“Saskatchewan has made significant progress when it comes to curbing impaired driving, but we need to remain vigilant. MADD’s education and advocacy work in communities, in schools and in the media helps keep the issue top of mind.”

READ MORE: Chief Bray has lingering questions about marijuana roadside testing

Recently, the government paired with MADD Canada, the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure, SGI, SLGA, RCMP, municipal police, stakeholders from the private sector and hospitality industry on the #howareyougettinghome campaign during the August-long weekend.

“This campaign was a great opportunity to remind everyone about the importance of planning ahead to ensure you have safe and sober transportation,” MADD Canada regional manager Michelle Okere said.

“Additionally, with the support of partners and stakeholders, we were able to highlight innovative safe ride options, especially in rural communities, where we saw significant uptake on social media.”

READ MORE: RCMP ramping up highway enforcement over Thanksgiving weekend

The campaign focused on using traditional media and social media to educate people on the risks of impaired driving and encouraging safe choices.