Police release image of suspect vehicle in Cambridge drive-by shooting

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a vehicle they are looking for in relation to a drive-by shooting in Cambridge Saturday.

Police said that late Saturday night a home in the area of Francis and Middleton streets was shot at. No one inside the residence was injured.

Looking to speak to the occupants of the vehicle on the road in relation to an incident that occurred near Francis St. & Middleton St. in Cambridge Saturday night. Occupants were inside of residence when it was shot at. No one was injured. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with info. pic.twitter.com/hwIMFWLuxe — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 14, 2018

Police say they are not sure if the shooting was random or targetted.

They are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.