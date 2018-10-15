Police release image of suspect vehicle in Cambridge drive-by shooting

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a vehicle they are looking for in relation to a drive-by shooting in Cambridge Saturday.
Police said that late Saturday night a home in the area of Francis and Middleton streets was shot at. No one inside the residence was injured.
Police say they are not sure if the shooting was random or targetted.
READ MORE: 33-year-old man killed in car crash in North Dumfries
They are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.