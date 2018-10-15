Crime
October 15, 2018 10:58 am

Police release image of suspect vehicle in Cambridge drive-by shooting

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo police are looking to speak with the driver of this vehicle.

Waterloo Regional Police / Twitter
Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of a vehicle they are looking for in relation to a drive-by shooting in Cambridge Saturday.

Police said that late Saturday night a home in the area of Francis and Middleton streets was shot at. No one inside the residence was injured.

Police say they are not sure if the shooting was random or targetted.

They are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

