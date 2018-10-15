33-year-old man killed in car crash in North Dumfries

A two-vehicle crash in North Dumfries on Friday night left one person dead.

Waterloo Regional Police say a passenger van was travelling south on Cedar Creek Road when it collided with a pickup truck which was headed west on Cedar Creek Road.

Two of the four people who were in the van were sent flying. One of those, a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while a 27-year old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Both of the drivers were charged by police.

The driver of the passenger van was charged with careless driving causing death while the driver of the pickup truck was charged with over 80 milligrams of alcohol causing death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8857 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.