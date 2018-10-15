Hikers rescued in West Vancouver
There was a happy ending for two hikers who ran into trouble on the Unnecessary Mountain Trail north of Cypress Bowl, in West Vancouver.
The two women called for help at 4 p.m. Sunday after they became stuck on a cliff.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, they were rescued by members of Lions Bay Search and Rescue (SAR).
The two hikers were unhurt.
