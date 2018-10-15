Environment
October 15, 2018 8:00 am

Hikers rescued in West Vancouver

By News Anchor  CKNW
Courtesy of Lions Bay SAR
There was a happy ending for two hikers who ran into trouble on the Unnecessary Mountain Trail north of Cypress Bowl, in West Vancouver.

The two women called for help at 4 p.m. Sunday after they became stuck on a cliff.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, they were rescued by members of Lions Bay Search and Rescue (SAR).

The two hikers were unhurt.

