Hikers rescued in West Vancouver

There was a happy ending for two hikers who ran into trouble on the Unnecessary Mountain Trail north of Cypress Bowl, in West Vancouver.

The two women called for help at 4 p.m. Sunday after they became stuck on a cliff.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, they were rescued by members of Lions Bay Search and Rescue (SAR).

The two hikers were unhurt.