Minor injuries reported after tornado hits campground near Alberta-Saskatchewan border

It was a frightening night for people in two areas of eastern Alberta, near the Saskatchewan border, after reports of two tornadoes touching down.
The first one is reported to have touched down southwest of Paradise Valley, about 40 minutes south of Lloydminster.
It prompted a “critical” Alberta Emergency Alert to be issued for the area, just before 7:30 p.m. warning of a possible tornado.
It was updated about 10 minutes later to say Environment Canada meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that “is producing a tornado.”
The emergency alert warned of “a very dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”
So far, there are no reports of damage from that tornado.
A second tornado touched down about half an hour later at the Dillberry Lake Provincial Campground — located about 75 kilometres east of Paradise Valley.
In a post on social media, the Municipal District of Wainwright said there “has been an event at Dillberry Provincial Park” and emergency responders were on scene and the public was being asked to avoid the area.
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Wainwright RCMP said the campground, located just southeast of Chauvin, Alta., was evacuated and everyone was accounted for.
However, researchers with the Northern Tornadoes Project confirm there were minor injuries reported, as well as a flipped trailer and tree damage.
The Alberta Emergency Alert was cancelled shortly before 9 p.m. after the storm system moved east into Saskatchewan.
The RCMP, along with representatives from Alberta Forestry and Parks and the Municipality of Wainwright, are scheduled to provide an update on the incident Thursday afternoon.
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