Tornado confirmed in Winnipeg neighbourhood: Environment Canada

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A tornado ripped through a Winnipeg neighbourhood during Monday’s storm, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed.

No injuries were reported following the tornado, which hit the Waverly West borough of Whyte Ridge around 9:50 p.m. Monday, according to ECCC’s weather summary.

It followed a narrow path of damage, with Environment Canada hearing of damage to homes and trees.

The City of Winnipeg told Global News it received more than 100 reports of downed or damaged trees on Tuesday morning after the storm.

0:51 Storm destroys Winnipeg home

The tornado was scaled at an EF1 on ECCC’s scale for wind damage.

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For this classification, wind speeds must reach 135 to 175 kilometres per hour, give or take five kilometres per hour, according to Environment Canada.

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The weather tracker also upgraded its ranking of this weekend’s tornado in Rossburn, it said.

View image in full screen The intensity of Sunday’s tornado in Rossburn was higher than initially predicted by Environment Canada, which now estimates the wind gusts reached 230 km/h. Shirley Kalyniuk

Initially, that twister was ranked as an EF2 – which means winds ranged from 180 to 220 km/h.

On Thursday, ECCC issued an update in collaboration with Western University’s Northern Tornado Project. The groups now estimate the maximum wind speed of Sunday’s storm in Rossburn to be 230 km/h, bumping it to level EF3, ECCC said.