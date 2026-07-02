Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Tornado confirmed in Winnipeg neighbourhood: Environment Canada

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 2, 2026 12:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Possible tornado in Whyte Ridge neighbourhood'
Possible tornado in Whyte Ridge neighbourhood
RELATED: Possible tornado in Whyte Ridge neighbourhood
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A tornado ripped through a Winnipeg neighbourhood during Monday’s storm, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed.

No injuries were reported following the tornado, which hit the Waverly West borough of Whyte Ridge around 9:50 p.m. Monday, according to ECCC’s weather summary.

It followed a narrow path of damage, with Environment Canada hearing of damage to homes and trees.

The City of Winnipeg told Global News it received more than 100 reports of downed or damaged trees on Tuesday morning after the storm.

Click to play video: 'Storm destroys Winnipeg home'
Storm destroys Winnipeg home

The tornado was scaled at an EF1 on ECCC’s scale for wind damage.

Story continues below advertisement

For this classification, wind speeds must reach 135 to 175 kilometres per hour, give or take five kilometres per hour, according to Environment Canada.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The weather tracker also upgraded its ranking of this weekend’s tornado in Rossburn, it said.

The intensity of Sunday's tornado in Rossburn was higher than initially predicted by Environment Canada, who now estimate the wind gusts were as fast as 230 km/h. View image in full screen
The intensity of Sunday’s tornado in Rossburn was higher than initially predicted by Environment Canada, which now estimates the wind gusts reached 230 km/h. Shirley Kalyniuk

Initially, that twister was ranked as an EF2 – which means winds ranged from 180 to 220 km/h.

On Thursday, ECCC issued an update in collaboration with Western University’s Northern Tornado Project. The groups now estimate the maximum wind speed of Sunday’s storm in Rossburn to be 230 km/h, bumping it to level EF3, ECCC said.

Click to play video: 'Wildfires, flooding, tornado threats sweep Prairie provinces'
Wildfires, flooding, tornado threats sweep Prairie provinces

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices