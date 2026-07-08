Canadians over 65 more worried about climate change than youth, StatCan says

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12 comments

  1. Matthew
    July 8, 2026 at 2:49 pm

    A surprise to no one.

    Ben, you’re an idiot. The last glacial maximum occurred 10’s of thousands o years ago (~19-29 thousand) and the average span is 80,000 – 100,000, not the hundreds of thousands you wrote in all caps.

    Do you figure of 30 thousand in 100 thousand years we should be warming or cooling?

    Humans do have an impact on the earth’s climate, but not the extremist extent espoused by the liberals and activists.

  2. Matt Kendrick
    July 8, 2026 at 2:44 pm

    Imagine worrying about something that is 100 percent natural occurring and also nothing can be done to stop it. I assume these people have other serious mental/emotional issues.

  3. Teddy Alamak
    July 8, 2026 at 2:42 pm

    Because boomers are addicted to fear and are gullible AF.

  4. Ben
    July 8, 2026 at 2:32 pm

    Climate DOES go in cycles. But those natural cycles are over HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF YEARS. We are talking about a climate change caused by HUMANS which is occurring in a very short period of time, ie. less than 200 years. That’s the problem!

  5. Willow
    July 8, 2026 at 2:31 pm

    I wonder who they actually polled because most people 65 and over have lived through heatwaves and bad winters to know that the climate changes all the time. Some years hot some years not so hot the same in the winter some years lots of snow and ice and some years not. It’s very arrogant of humans to think they can control the climate the best humans can do is prepare to get through the tough times. The big question is where has all the carbon tax money gone because it hasn’t helped with the climate one bit because the “experts “ keep saying it’s get worse

  6. Truth
    July 8, 2026 at 2:04 pm

    No one in our complex was concerned about the climate change not even one of them and there’s 400 in our complex crime was number one

  7. Try This
    July 8, 2026 at 2:02 pm

    As a senior, I do not believe this poll. We have always had climate that weather goes in cycles. However some are easily talked into false beliefs. Any survey can be swayed depending on how the questions are asked. This was biased in favour of climate crazies and the government.

  8. Ben
    July 8, 2026 at 1:45 pm

    @howard It’s all about leaving the world a better place than we came in, isn’t it? I hope you have many more years of healthy, happy life.

  9. Howard pim
    July 8, 2026 at 1:13 pm

    @ BEN i really don’t give a rats as i am in my seventies and on the way out.

  10. Les
    July 8, 2026 at 1:05 pm

    53% is pretty low considering the tax dollar funded media only polls liberal ridings.

  11. Dave
    July 8, 2026 at 12:56 pm

    I.dont know a single adult OR young person thats worried about it
    They care about facts not emotions and ideology though

  12. Ben
    July 8, 2026 at 12:56 pm

    The climate deniers say the weather has changed many times throughout earth history. That is correct, but those changes occurred over long periods. What they fail to point out is that we are witnessing global warming over a VERY short period. Global warming is going to cause catastrophic issues and we aren’t prepared.

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Canadians over 65 more worried about climate change than youth, StatCan says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted July 8, 2026 12:28 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Climate change behind European heatwave: scientists'
Climate change behind European heatwave: scientists
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Canadians are worried about climate change, with those over 65 among the most concerned, Statistics Canada said, as large swathes of the country are reeling from higher-than-normal temperatures.

The Canadian Social Survey is a quarterly national survey that collects information on a variety of social topics such as health, well-being, quality of life, confidence in institutions, activities, time-use and emergency preparedness.

For the first time, the survey included questions around climate change.

In 2025, more than half of Canadians (53 per cent) were “very” or “extremely” concerned about climate change and almost one-third (30 per cent) of Canadians felt stressed about climate change at least once a month, the survey said.

“Media and policy discussions on climate change often focus on youth, as this group is more likely than older demographics to face the long-term impacts of climate change,” Statistics Canada said

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In 2025, however, it was Canadians aged 65 years and older that were more likely to report being highly concerned about climate change (59 per cent), compared to their younger counterparts (51 per cent among Canadians aged 15 to 24 years), the agency added.

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Women (59 per cent) were more likely than men (48 per cent) to report feeling concern about climate change, while university graduates (60 per cent) were more concerned than those without a high school diploma (46 per cent).

Canadians worried about climate change are also more likely to take action to reduce their impact on the environment, with 65 per cent reducing food waste and 57 per cent reducing energy consumption.

The data comes as 2025 was confirmed to be one of the hottest years on record, despite the temporary cooling caused by La Niña.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Toronto Public Health reports nearly 40 heat-related E.R. visits during heat wave'
Health Matters: Toronto Public Health reports nearly 40 heat-related E.R. visits during heat wave

Environment and Climate Change Canada said human-made climate change made the Canadian heat waves of 2025 two to 10 times more likely.

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According to Environment Canada, millions of Canadians were under yellow and orange alerts for heat last week, with advisories listed across Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories.

Labelled as the most common weather alert, the yellow alert is meant to symbolize “hazardous weather” that indicates that impacts are “moderate, localized and/or short-term,” but “may cause damage disruption, or health impacts.”

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