Suspect wanted for murder in Toronto plaza parking lot shooting surrenders to police

A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in a Toronto plaza parking lot earlier this month has surrendered to police.

Police said officers responded to a call of a shooting at 1:41 p.m. on Oct. 3 on 7 Bonis Avenue near Birchmount road just north of Sheppard Avenue East.

The shooting victim, identified as Elliott Reid-Doyle of Toronto, was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but later died.

Det. Leslie Dunkley said last Friday at a news conference that the suspect had entered an establishment in the plaza and was leaving when he had a brief interaction with the victim.

“It was a verbal interaction between them, resulting in the suspect brandishing a firearm, firing shots,” Dunkley said.

“From our investigation, I can tell you we don’t believe that they knew each other prior to the incident and the shooting was a result of that interaction that they had with each other.”

Toronto police had released security footage of the suspect on Friday and he was identified on Sunday as Amal Jones.

The accused, who surrendered to police without incident on Sunday, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The shooting marked Toronto’s 83th homicide of 2018.

