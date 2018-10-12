Toronto police to provide update on 18-year-old fatally shot in city’s east end

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference Friday morning to update the public on the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in the city’s east end last week.

Police said officers responded to a call at 1:41 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the area of Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue, north of Sheppard Avenue East.

The shooting victim, identified as Elliott Reid-Doyle of Toronto, was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but later died.

A number of schools in the area were placed on lockdown while police investigated.

Police said last week they want to speak with three friends who were with the victim at the time of the shooting.

Investigators have yet to release a suspect description.

The shooting marked Toronto’s 83th homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

