City implements 24/6 schedule to finish Phase 1 of Dundas Place construction

Construction crews are putting in overtime as the city works to have Phase 1 of Dundas Place construction finish on schedule

A letter sent to nearby residents and business owners warned of increased noise, dust and vibrations as the city implements a 24-hour, Monday to Saturday work schedule for construction on what will be London’s first flex street.

“They won’t be continuously working 24-hours, six days a week,” said Jim Yanchula, manager of downtown projects and business relations for the City of London, adding that crews will be committing to an increased amount of evening and overnight work.

“We are at the point where are challenged by the weather and how many days we have left to do the work.”

Current plans have Phase 1 of construction to be wrapped up by the time winter 2018 arrives, opening up a stretch of the flex street on Dundas from Ridout to Richmond streets.

Yanchula says crews are focused on finishing up the necessities of Phase 1 — such as paving and concrete curing — before winter arrives.

“If it turns out that we can’t plant trees because we’re too late in the year, that’s okay because we can plant those in the spring,” Yanchula said. “But we want it to be open for vehicle and pedestrian traffic by the time winter comes.”

Yanchula adds that the intersection of Dundas and Talbot streets will still reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

However, the intersection of Dundas and Richmond streets will remain closed in all directions for the remainder of this year’s construction season.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick