Savanah Sewell named project manager of Dundas Place

An experienced community organizer has been chosen to head up Dundas Place, once construction ends.

Officials with Downtown London and the city of London announced Thursday morning that Savanah Sewell will be the project’s manager.

Dundas Place will be London’s first flexible street, described by the city as “an accessible, curbless space that can be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic easier and more frequently for events.”

“We’re certainly not the first to do it. It’s certainly unique to our community,” Sewell told 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs on London Live.

“Luckily, there’s been tonnes of research even in building this project out. We’re going to try to build and create unique events for our city and community but there are certainly going to be things that we’re going to obviously take into consideration from other folks.”

Her responsibilities will include co-ordinating activation, maintenance, and security of the space.

“The nice thing about a flexible street is that it’s all very flexible. As vague as that sounds, that’s also the point. We want it to be flexible and there’s going to be opportunities to move things around.”

Sewell is the co-founder of the Grickle Grass Festival, Winter Spectacular and the London Girls Rock Camp.

She also has experience collaborating with Tourism London, the London Music hall and Home County Music and Art Festival.

Phase 1 of construction for Dundas Place began in April and is expected to wrap up by the end of this winter, with Phase 2 getting underway in 2019.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady.