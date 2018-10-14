Recipe: Decadent mac ‘n’ cheese two ways

Vancouver Firefighters Charities is kicking off a new fundraising camping for their Snacks for Kids programs this month — and it’s all about mac ‘n’ cheese.

The campaign kicks off on Oct. 18, at Admiral Seymour Elementary School where chefs from four Vancouver restaurants will be dishing up mac ‘n’ cheese to hungry students, with firefighters scooping up the good stuff.

Over the ensuing week, you can tuck into specialty mac and cheese at the Sequoia Company of Restaurants, Flying Pig Restaurants, Glowbal Group Restaurants and Joe Fortes Seafood & Chophouse, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to kids in need.

But if you can’t wait, Chef Wayne Sych from Joe Fortes and Chef Atilla Akdogan from the Coast-Glowbal Group are here to let you in on some of their cheesy secrets.

Wayne’s baked macaroni and cheese

Ingredients

Macaroni

45 ml butter 60 ml flour 1000 ml whole milk 400 ml heavy cream (whipping) 500 ml grated cheese blend (swiss, white aged cheddar, parmesan) 2000 ml cooked macaroni 5 ml salt Pinch nutmeg 30 ml shallots, minced 30 ml leeks, minced (white part only)



Topping

375 ml panko bread crumbs

30 ml butter

25 ml chopped fresh parsley

Method

Pre heat over 400F

Topping

Melt the 30ml butter, pour over the bread crumbs. Add chopped parsley and mix thoroughly. Set aside.

Macaroni

Over medium–low heat melt the 45 ml butter, add chopped shallots and leeks and sauté for 6-8 minutes. Add the 60 ml flour and cook flour for several minutes, do not brown flour. Slowly add the milk while whisking constantly, add the whipping cream and simmer on low for 20 minutes. Add the salt and nutmeg. Add the cooked pasta and cheeses, stir until cheese is melted and pasta is hot. Pour into baking dish and top with buttered bread crumb topping. Bake for 3-4 minutes or until bread crumbs are golden brown. Serve immediately.

Coast lobster mac and cheese

Ingredients

1 cup macaroni cooked al-dente

1 1lb lobster, cooked, cleaned and de-shelled (top cut and kept for presentation)

1 tbs butter

2 cloves garlic crushed

Half shallot finely diced

1 cup white wine

1 cup heavy cream

40 g mozzarella

30 g Gruyere or cheddar

1 cup Parmesan

3 tbs bread crumbs

1tbs finely chopped parsley

1 tbs finely chopped dill

1/4 cup finely diced baby bell peppers

1/4 cup leeks sliced to “half circles”

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp finely chopped chives

Method

Mix bread crumbs, parsley and dill in a food processor to make the “herb bread crumb” mix. Chop lobster meat to desired thickness and set aside lobster claw meat. Claw meat is “brulee’d” with Parmesan and herb bread crumbs. You can do this at home on the top rack of your oven with the roast setting. In a pan melt butter and add garlic shallot mix. Cook until golden and de-glaze with white wine. Add the leeks and reduce the white wine till there is about 1/4 left (becomes thick like a sauce). Add in your cream and bring to a boil. Add in the lobster meat and peppers, turn down to a simmer and reduce till about 1/2 the cream is left. Add your cooked pasta, Permesan (set aside a tbs for garnish), mozzarella and cheddar. Toss and mix till cheesy and thick. Add your lemon juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with the lobster body set aside, chives, herb bread crumbs, Parmesan and the brulee’d lobster claws.