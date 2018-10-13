Calgary firefighters battle late night blaze in Tuxedo

A house fire Friday night in Calgary’s Tuxedo neighbourhood is being investigated by the Calgary Fire Department (CFD).

Crews responded to the fire at around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Edmonton Trail and 28 Avenue N.E.

Firefighters had to battle “significant smoke and flames” at the home according to a media release.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely and without injury. No nearby homes were damaged, according to officials.

A CFD investigator remained on scene through the night to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.