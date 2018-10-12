Crime
October 12, 2018 3:36 pm
Updated: October 12, 2018 4:05 pm

White powder found in envelope at SAIT ‘not hazardous’: Calgary fire

By Web Producer  Global News

Firefighters and first responders in hazmat suits respond to SAIT on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

Christa Dao, Global News
Calgary police were called to the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) late Friday morning after office staff received an envelope with white powder inside.

There was a substantial emergency response, including fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles.

Firefighters also responded and took the lead on this call, police said.

The fire department was testing the white substance but police said no injuries were reported.

Police said they don’t know where the envelope came from.

Emergency Medical Services said no one on scene had medical symptoms.

Just before 2 p.m., officials determined the substance was not hazardous, a spokeswoman for the fire department told Global News.

Eleven people were quarantined but they’ve since been released. Everyone was able to return to the building.

Emergency crews respond after white powder was discovered at SAIT on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

Christa Dao, Global News
Emergency crews respond after white powder was discovered at SAIT on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

Christa Dao, Global News
Firefighters and first responders in hazmat suits respond to SAIT on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

Christa Dao, Global News
Firefighters and first responders in hazmat suits respond to SAIT on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

Christa Dao, Global News
Firefighters and first responders in hazmat suits respond to SAIT on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

Christa Dao, Global News
