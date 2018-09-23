Cat dead, woman burned in northeast Calgary fire caused by cleaning products

A house cat is dead and a woman is seriously burned after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Falconridge neighbourhood in northeast Calgary on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Falshire Dr. N.E. just after 1 p.m.

Officials said one occupant was cleaning with ethanol and caused the small fire, which was contained to one room.

The rest of the apartment was evacuated as a precaution, and people were let back in later Saturday afternoon.

Calgary Battalion Fire Chief Stu Laird said a woman suffered burns to her hands and arms — what EMS called a stable, non-life-threatening condition with “serious soft tissue injuries.”

Laird said he wasn’t certain how many people were inside at the time.

He also added that the cat died from smoke inhalation.