Protest marks court appearance for alleged killer of Marrisa Shen

Protesters gathered outside Vancouver Provincial Court Friday for the second appearance of Marrisa Shen’s accused killer.

The crowd held signs stating “Refugee Yes, Criminal No,” demanding justice and tougher immigration vetting in Canada as Syrian national Ibrahim Ali was set to appear.

Ali, 28, who came to Canada as a refugee from Syria in March 2017, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 2017 death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen.

Shen’s body was discovered in Burnaby’s Central Park.

“It’s a sad, sad loss,” Shen family representative Meena Wong told Global News outside court.

“She’s a bright intelligent and smart girl, beautiful, athletic and very close to her mother and very loving and kind.”

Shen’s mother has requested a Mandarin interpreter so she can understand the court proceedings going forward – and Wong said the family is now asking the B.C. Attorney General’s ministry to provide and fund the service.

“It’s very difficult for the family. If there’s a choice we would never want to see this happen to other people and other families.”

Ali is scheduled to return to court Nov. 23 to allow Crown counsel to put disclosure material together. Veen Aldosky, new defence counsel for the accused, told Global News she is still awaiting 10,000 pages of information in the case.

Shen’s family said it hopes justice will be served for the slain teen.

“We want to make sure that the Crown attorney’s office [is] well resourced and presents a case, airtight case”, said Wong.