Government of Alberta to pledge $700M for potential Calgary Olympic Bid

If Calgary moves forward with a bid to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Government of Alberta says it will give $700 million to help.

The government released its portion of the cost-sharing agreement on Friday, honouring its commitment to release the information within 30 days of the Nov. 17 plebiscite.

In a letter to Mayor Naheed Nenshi, ministers Kristy Duncan and Joe Ceci said the Alberta government would pitch in $700 million.

The government said its support is contingent on the result of the plebiscite vote as well as the IOC awarding the Games to the city and the “The Calgary 2026 Bid Corporation and/or any successor corporation or organizing committee being subject to increased transparency requirements.”

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion.

It suggests the city, provincial and federal governments should contribute $3 billion of that.

