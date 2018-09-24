Calgary mayor asks integrity commissioner to investigate Olympic bid costs leak

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi told a council meeting Monday that he’s going to ask the integrity commissioner for an investigation into a media leak that details areas where there may be additional costs to the city because of the Olympics.

For years, the city has talked about moving the bus barns out of Victoria Park, but that may be fast-tracked because that’s the proposed location for the athletes’ village.

City council has had a look at a lot of that information where costs may be incurred, but it hasn’t been made public.

The mayor said he’d like the investigation to include a forensic audit of each councillors’ business and personal devices.

He is stopping short, however, of asking the provincial government to come in and investigate. Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart said she agrees with the mayor and said this should send a chill through the council chamber.