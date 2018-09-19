City of Calgary to hire 3,000 employees for Olympic plebiscite

As the City of Calgary gets ready to hold a plebiscite on whether residents want to see the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games come to the city, staff are putting out a hiring call for vote workers.

Online applications opened on Sept. 5 for 3,000 positions that will work the advanced vote days and the day of the plebiscite, Nov 13. The advanced vote days are Nov. 6 and 7.

The city said it expects to have all the positions — everything from deputy returning officers to ballot clerks — hired by Nov. 7.

The workers could be responsible for anything from setting up and taking down voting stations, helping voters through the process and providing information.

The estimated pay for each job ranges from $450 to $210. The city couldn’t say on Wednesday whether the compensation for the vote workers will come from the pre-determined $2-million plebiscite budget.

The city said employees can expect to work from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with senior positions having the potential for a longer day. Each worker will also have to complete a training session in November that could range from one to three hours long depending on the position.

The estimated pay and responsibilities of each job are listed on the city’s website.