Calgary city council approves Olympic bid plebiscite 12-3

Calgary city council approved the 2026 Olympic bid plebiscite by a vote of 12-3 amid a long and arduous meeting on Tuesday night.

Most councillors said they voted yes so they can leave it up to Calgarians to decide.

Ward 12 Coun. Shane Keating voted yes — not a yes to the Olympics, but a yes to letting the public have their say.

“My vote today will allow the process to continue and give Calgarians their long anticipated say into whether or not Calgary bids,” he said. “I think we should proceed.”

Some councillors were ready to stop the bidding process, however.

“My feeling is that we want a Games really bad,” said Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu, one of three who voted no. “We highball the revenues and then we lowball all the expenses.”

Ward 7 Coun. Druh Farrell also voted no and thanked everyone for their work throughout the process.

Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca also voted no.

There are still questions of where the money would come from, be it at a federal, provincial or municipal level.

The plebiscite is scheduled to take place on Nov. 13.