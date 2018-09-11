Calgary Olympic bid
September 11, 2018 7:51 pm

Cost breakdown of Calgary potentially hosting 2026 Olympics

By Staff The Canadian Press

A young girl learns to skate on the ice at the 1988 Calgary Olympic Plaza in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014. The Canadian Olympic Committee session voted Saturday to approve Calgary as a potential host for the 2026 Winter Olympics. International Olympic Committee members will vote on a 2026 host city in September 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

Bid corporation Calgary 2026 presented a draft hosting plan to city council on Tuesday.

Here’s the breakdown on a possible bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games:

Total cost: $5.23 billion

Total taxpayer contribution: $3 billion jointly from the city, provincial and federal governments.

Story continues below

New venues: A fieldhouse and a mid-size arena of 5,000 to 6,000 seats, plus athletes’ villages built in Calgary and Canmore, Alta., that will be released into the housing market and will include affordable units post-Games.

1988 Redux: A $502-million upgrade to 1988 Winter Olympic venues including McMahon Stadium, Scotiabank Saddledome, Olympic Oval, Canmore Nordic Centre, Nakiska Ski Resort and WinSport’s ski hill and sliding track.

Security costs: $610 million.

Volunteers needed: 18,000 for Olympic Games, 6,500 for Paralympic Games.

Still to be determined: The curling venue’s location and whether a new NHL-sized arena will be incorporated into the plan.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
1988 Calgary Olympics
1988 Olympics
2026 olympic cost breakdown
2026 Olympics
Calgary Olympic bid
Calgary Olympics
olmpyics cost
Olympic Bid

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News