Cost breakdown of Calgary potentially hosting 2026 Olympics

Bid corporation Calgary 2026 presented a draft hosting plan to city council on Tuesday.

Here’s the breakdown on a possible bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games:

Total cost: $5.23 billion

Total taxpayer contribution: $3 billion jointly from the city, provincial and federal governments.

New venues: A fieldhouse and a mid-size arena of 5,000 to 6,000 seats, plus athletes’ villages built in Calgary and Canmore, Alta., that will be released into the housing market and will include affordable units post-Games.

1988 Redux: A $502-million upgrade to 1988 Winter Olympic venues including McMahon Stadium, Scotiabank Saddledome, Olympic Oval, Canmore Nordic Centre, Nakiska Ski Resort and WinSport’s ski hill and sliding track.

Security costs: $610 million.

Volunteers needed: 18,000 for Olympic Games, 6,500 for Paralympic Games.

Still to be determined: The curling venue’s location and whether a new NHL-sized arena will be incorporated into the plan.