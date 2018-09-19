Canmore town council looks at joining Calgary’s 2026 Olympic bid

Canmore looked at the potential merits and pitfalls that come with being part of Calgary’s Olympic bid at a town council meeting on Tuesday.

Calgary 2026, the Olympic bid corporation, pitched the draft hosting plan to demonstrate how Canmore could be included with sporting events and venues.

The town would hold two events in its bounds: biathlon and cross-country skiing.

In the plan, an Athletes’ Village would be built from scratch and the Nordic Centre would be upgraded.

The mountain town won’t be holding a plebiscite — like Calgary plans to on Nov. 13 — but council wants to hold a public hearing to get feedback from residents on issues including sustainability, accommodations, wildlife impacts and Indigenous relations.

At the upcoming Oct. 2 meeting, Coun. Joanna McCallum intends to bring forward a motion that asks whether or not it’s “prudent for the Town of Canmore to participate in the City of Calgary’s bid to co-host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

The town is expected to make a decision on whether to join the bid on Nov. 6.