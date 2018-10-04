Canada
October 4, 2018 2:15 pm
Updated: October 4, 2018 2:17 pm

Calgary named one of three candidate cities for 2026 Olympics

By Karolos Grohmann Reuters

A delegation from the City of Calgary traveled to the Pyeongchang Olympics as the Canadian city still considers a bid for the 2026 Games.

Reid Fiest/Global News
The cities of Calgary and Stockholm and an Italian bid involving Cortina D’Ampezzo and Milan were given the green light on Thursday to proceed to bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics, but Turkey’s Erzurum was dropped, the International Olympic Committee said.

The IOC Executive Board decided on the recommendation during a meeting earlier on Thursday and this will now be ratified by the IOC session in the next days.

READ MORE: Calgary 2026 Olympic bid public engagement process starts Monday

The three cities are the last of initially seven candidates with Swiss city Sion, Japan’s Sapporo and Graz in Austria pulling out in recent months, scared off by the cost and size as well as local opposition to the big event.

The IOC will elect the winning bid at its session in September 2019.

READ MORE: Some councillors concerned Olympic funding details won’t meet timelines

More to come…

© 2018 Reuters

