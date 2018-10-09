Calgary councillor calls Olympic plebiscite without cost-sharing details ‘unfair’

The chair of the Calgary’s Olympic assessment committee said he’s becoming increasingly concerned about the timing of a cost-sharing agreement with the federal and provincial government.

“It is unfair to expect Calgarians to have to go to a plebiscite without having that cost share [information],” Ward 8 Coun. Evan Woolley said.

“I know that there are processes with our other orders of government that need to be met but we are running out of runway in terms of timing with the cost share.”

Woolley said negotiations are ongoing with the provincial and federal governments but it’s hard to expect Calgarians to vote in a plebiscite without having a chance to digest the financials of any deal.

“I do not think it’s fair to not have a sense of when Calgarians can do that and I’ll be expressing that to our partners in the federal and provincial governments. My support is dependent on it.”

The province is expected to release its numbers by this Saturday. However, there is a concern the federal government numbers may not be available until November and the plebiscite is set for Nov. 13.

“Well, I would love to have it today,” Woolley said. “But, to be honest, I don’t even have an exact sense.

“There are cabinet approvals and treasury board approvals that they have to go through — I appreciate that. I appreciate that they have their processes.

“A reasonable amount of time is as soon as possible, aka: yesterday.”

Woolley doesn’t feel the plebiscite can be delayed but said he doesn’t have an exact sense of when the financial numbers might be available.

“I feel strongly — and this is my opinion in my role as chair — that if we do not have a commitment on when that cost share is public, I would have a hard time asking Calgarians to go to a plebiscite.”