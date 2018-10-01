Former B.C. premier supports Calgary’s 2026 Olympic bid

The man who spearheaded the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics is, in no uncertain terms, supporting Calgary’s potential 2026 bid.

Gordon Campbell, former premier of British Columbia, spoke to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce Monday and seemed certain that bidding for the Olympics is the right move.

“2026 is not that far away but it sure will be a great time when you host the Olympics here,” Campbell said.

While speaking to Calgary’s business community, Campbell focused on the financial benefits that could possibly come with hosting the winter games.

“[The Olympics] generate all kinds of economic opportunities,” Campbell said. “Literally billions of dollars of investment that won’t come here if you don’t have the opportunity to host an Olympics.”

Campbell also addressed Calgarian skeptics who are worried that the city isn’t financially strong enough to shell out for an event like the Olympics.

“People say it’s a tough time. Well, guess what? It was a tough time in 2001 and 2002 when we strove to host the 2010 Winter Olympic Games,” Campbell said. “[The B.C. government] said bid for this. Let’s build the kind of economic activity that broadens our approach.”

The 2010 report from the Vancouver Organizing Committee (VANOC) said the Games broke even with its operating budget. The operating revenue equaled the $1.9 billion in expenses to run the event, but that does not include venue construction or infrastructure upgrades.

READ MORE: Calgary 2026 Olympic bid public engagement process starts Monday

Sandip Lalli, president and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has not taken a firm stance on whether or not to support a potential bid. Lalli said more information is needed before choosing a position.

“On Oct. 13, we’ll find out what the provincial government’s commitment will be,” said Lalli. “We’re diving deeper and learning more. We will take a position closer to the plebiscite.”

Calgarians will go to the polls Nov. 13 in a non-binding plebiscite that will ask a simple question: are you for Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games or against?