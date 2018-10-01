Calgary 2026 Olympic bid public engagement process starts Monday

As of Monday, you can sign up to get information or give your opinion on Calgary’s 2026 Winter Olympic bid. You can also email a request for a ballot on the upcoming plebiscite.

Open houses on the Olympic bid won’t start until Oct. 16. The city will hold six of them.

But at least by then, we will know how much of the estimated $3-billion cost of the games the province is willing to pay.

The federal government said they will contribute about $1.5 billion and the city is expected to come up with about $500 million.

The remaining key dates are Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 for the advance polls and Nov. 13 for the plebiscite.

