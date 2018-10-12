High School Huddle: girls’ soccer and volleyball

This week’s edition of the High School Huddle catches up with Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) girls’ soccer and volleyball action.

Soccer playoffs are just around the corner, with the top two seeds getting an automatic berth into the semifinals. On the girls’ side, one of those spots was still up for grabs on Oct. 11, the final day of regular season play.

The Evan Hardy Souls needed a win to knock the Centennial Chargers out of second place. The game ended in a 1- 1 tie, giving Centennial second place.

The Marion Graham Falcons faced the Holy Cross Crusaders in a potential first-round preview. Holy Cross would get a goal in the second half to win 2-1, and the two teams will meet again to open the playoffs.

In girls’ volleyball action on Oct. 10, Holy Cross downed Saint Joseph 2-1 (23-25, 26-24, 15-12) to stay perfect and hand the Guardians their first loss of the season.

