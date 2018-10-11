Saskatchewan Huskies not taking UBC Thunderbirds lightly

After a Thanksgiving weekend bye, the Saskatchewan Huskies football team is ready to tackle the final three games of the regular season.

The Huskies are currently tied with Manitoba for second in Canada West at 3-2.

Two teams hot on their heels, including the one the Huskies will face in Vancouver on Friday.

READ MORE: Regina Rams forfeit three games for using an ineligible player

The UBC Thunderbirds are one game back of the Huskies after they were awarded one of three wins forfeited by the Regina Rams for using an ineligible player.

Huskies quarterback Kyle Siemens knows they will have their hands full with the T-Birds, who topped the pre-season coach’s poll and are looking to turn things around.

“We know they’re a good team and to be honest, I don’t think their record reflects it,” Siemens said.

“We know that they’re going to give us their best and we’re going to give them ours.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies women’s hockey team 1st to compete at Merlis Belsher Place

Huskies head coach Scott Flory said the team’s approach to Friday’s game is the same no matter the circumstances.

“It didn’t affect us in any way. We control our own destiny,” Flory said.

“That whole situation didn’t have any bearing on us so we know that it’s a big game Friday night in UBC and we know that we’ve got to show up and we’ve got to be ready to play.”

A Huskie win will avoid them falling into a tie with UBC and giving the T-Birds the tiebreaker in the process.