North Battleford woman wins $1M in Lotto Max draw
Digna Rico started the last weekend of September with a million reasons to smile.
The North Battleford, Sask., woman was checking her Lotto Max ticket on Sept. 29, when a number of zeros showed up on the screen.
“I started jumping up and down and said, ‘Yes! Yes! Yes! Thank you, Lord!’” Rico recalled.
Rico didn’t know she had won a $1 million Maxmillions prize – she thought it was $10,000 until the cashier told her otherwise.
“I had to ask the cashier if I won $1,000, $10,000, $100,000 or more,” Rico said.
“When they told me it was $1 million, I just clapped my hands – I was so excited!”
Rico plans to put some of the money away, and share the win with her family.
“I’m going to make sure I use the money wisely,” she said.
“We will start by putting some of the money away for our retirement and for our kids’ education.
“It is a dream come true.”
Rico bought her winning ticket in the Sept. 28 draw at the Fas Gas Plus location on Railway Avenue East in North Battleford.
