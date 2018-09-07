Swift Current, Sask. woman wins $1M with lottery ticket

A Swift Current, Sask., woman was a millionaire for nearly four months, but she didn’t know it.

Kendra Bates-Chomyn checked her ticket well after the Lotto 6-49 draw on May 16 and found out she had won the $1 million guaranteed prize.

“I heard there was an outstanding million-dollar prize in Saskatchewan … but I didn’t think that my ticket would be the winner, so I didn’t rush to check it,” she said in a press release.

“I couldn’t believe it when the number came on the screen … it felt so surreal.”

Bates-Chomyn said she will probably take a trip to Europe with her winnings, but is more concerned right now with carefully planning for her family’s future.

The happy winner purchased her ticket at Pioneer Co-operative Gas Bar at 1150 Central Ave. North in Swift Current. Her winning selection was: 21639913-01.

Swift Current is approximately 220 kilometres south of Saskatoon.