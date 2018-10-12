Alberta Clipper bringing rain and snow to southern Manitoba this weekend

It will be cool, damp and windy weekend across southern Manitoba as an Alberta Clipper makes its way across the region.

Rain will likely start up Friday evening in the southwest and late Friday night in the Winnipeg area.

Periods of light rain are forecast for the rest of the night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures are expected to stay flat on Saturday in Winnipeg thanks to some stronger northwest winds. This cool air will also turn rain into snow and perhaps create some extra lake-effect precipitation.

Saturday’s precipitation will be mostly rain with some snow with amounts across southern Manitoba generally around 5 mm.

Snowfall amounts will be less but with the winds, there is a chance to see some slightly higher accumulation around the south end of Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba.

While rain and snow totals will not be the highest, it will be a blustery day. Strong winds expected behind this system could bring gusts around 50 to 60 km/h.

While the snow will taper off in most areas at some point Saturday afternoon or evening, it will return on Sunday and this is where most of the snowfall accumulation is likely to take place.

So, by the end of the weekend, snowfall totals may look something like this.

