Winnipeg avoids heavy snowfall from Colorado Low

Winnipeg managed to avoid significant snowfall Wednesday through Thursday morning courtesy of a Colorado Low.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), snowfall totals between Sprague and the Whiteshell ranged from 10-20 centimetres.

Here are the snowfall totals in centimetres from ECCC from the morning October 11, 2018.

Sprague 14

Pinawa 14

Rennie 13

Steinbach area 5-10

Emerson 5-10

Kleefeld 8

Niverville 7

St. Pierre Jolys 6

Gretna 5

Great Falls 4

Morris 3

Morden 1

Winnipeg <1

There was also a CoCoRaHS measuring station in Sundown which measured 18.3 cm.

Snowfall totals south of the border were even higher with more than 30 cm of snow falling before 3 p.m.

Slow-moving, heavier bands of snow contributed to the higher snowfall amounts.

Behind the snow will be some bitter cold. Record cold temperatures were set Thursday morning in Thompson at -15.2° C and Gillam at -11.8° C.

With clearing skies Thursday night temperatures in Winnipeg are expected to drop down to -8 C by Friday morning. The record low for Oct. 12 is -8.9 C set back in 1874 and 1919.

There is also more precipitation in the forecast for southern Manitoba, starting Friday evening starting with a mix of rain and snow continuing into Sunday.