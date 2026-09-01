B.C. coast, parts of Vancouver Island set to see heavy rains, strong winds

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Environment Canada says the first fall storm of the season is set to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the British Columbia coast.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for B.C.’s north and central coasts, including Prince Rupert, Kitimat and Bella Bella.

The weather statement also covers the west coast of Vancouver Island stretching from Zeballos in the north to Sooke near the Victoria area.

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Environment Canada says the storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall Tuesday that could trigger localized flooding and increase the risk for landslides, while winds are expected to peak Tuesday night.

The weather forecast agency says water pooling and flooding may be more prevalent in areas that have seen drought conditions that are widespread across southern B.C.

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The BC Wildfire Service says in its update that the province is set for more “fall-like” weather with increased relative humidity and seasonal temperatures, but cautions that drought conditions persist in the southern Interior and southeastern B.C.

While Environment Canada has categorized the weather event as a fall storm, fall officially begins in B.C. on Sept. 22.