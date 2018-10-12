Is this your puppy? St. Albert RCMP find young dog inside stolen SUV

Is your puppy missing? St. Albert RCMP are looking to reunite a young dog with its family after it was found in a vehicle reported stolen that police say was being used to rob several homes.

Mounties in the community directly north of Edmonton said they received several reports of break-ins at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, near Grandin Road and Levassour Road.

Police responded to the area on the south side of town and found a stolen Audi SUV, with what was believed to be stolen property inside.

Inside the SUV was the grey mottled puppy pictured above. Police confirmed the puppy does not belong to the owners of the stolen Audi.

It’s not known if the puppy belongs to the unknown suspect or if the puppy was stolen from a home.

The puppy was taken to the Morinville Veterinary Clinic, and RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating its rightful owner.

If the dog is yours, or if you know who the owner is, you’re asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700. Police say any medical or adoption records and/or photos of the dog would be beneficial in proving proof of ownership.

As for the robbery suspect, a police dog was brought in and tracked them through several backyards in the area, but the trail was eventually lost and the suspect got away.

Anyone with information about the crime is also asked to either call RCMP, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online.

A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.