Top three things to do the weekend of October 13

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

Sports, music or culture — whatever you’re in the mood for this weekend — you’ll find it in Winnipeg!

1. Tracking the Moose

Hockey season is here and there’s nowhere better to be this Friday and Saturday night than the Manitoba Moose home opener series against the Belleville Senators.

The 2018-19 season features a new and improved fan experience, complete with new player intros, a new DJ powering the soundtrack for the game, entertainment on the concourse and even more surprises before puck drop.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets cut 15 players; send 10 to Manitoba Moose

And speaking of that entertainment on the concourse, make sure you stop by our Global Winnipeg green screen at Section 104/105 where you can meet members of the Global News team, have fun dressing up in authentic Moose equipment and posing for pics with props.

It’s also the chance for fans to see Winnipegger Peter Stoyekwych step on the ice as the new Team Captain. Stoyekwych had a breakout 27 points in 70 games last season.

READ MORE: Winnipegger Peter Stoykewych named as Manitoba Moose captain

Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday and the first 6,000 fans in attendance will get a pair of LED Thundersticks to cheer on the Moose. You’ll also take home a 2018-19 schedule fridge magnet so you can track the Moose yourself this season.

Tickets are going fast though. Get yours by visiting their website.

2. A good ol’ fashioned cèilidh (pronounced kee-lee, it means party)

This Saturday event is one for the WHOLE family!

The Winnipeg Irish Festival will be taking over the Crescent Fort Rouge United Church (525 Wardlaw Ave. at Nassau Street) in Osborne Village Oct. 13 for a full day of Irish music and dancing, arts and crafts workshops and more.

WATCH: Could you play the Bodhran?

The event has a long history in the city — it’s been an annual tradition for over 30 years now. Artistic Director, Susan Hammer, said it’s all about bringing Irish music and culture to the community.

“A big part of the festival is sharing and getting people to try things.”

The night will wrap up with a gala concert starting at 7 p.m. featuring Winnipeg’s own Flatland Ceili Band.

Tickets are $25 at the door or you can get yours in advance by stopping into McNally Robinson Grant Park.

More details including the full schedule of activities can be found here.

3. Return of the Handmaids

If you’re craving more culture in your weekend — how about taking in some ballet?

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet presents The Handmaid’s Tale until Oct. 14 at the Centennial Concert Hall.

RELATED: An inside look at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet

The story itself is originally a book written by Margaret Atwood but most people probably recognize the title from the hit TV show.

Actually, and you might be surprised to know, first it was a book, then the ballet, and then the TV series!

WATCH: The Handmaid’s Tale runs from October 10-14 at the Centennial Concert Hall

According to the RWB, the creators of the TV show actually watched the RWB performance for inspiration — how’s that for hometown pride?!

The Handmaid’s Tale made its World Premiere 5 years ago and is returning to the Winnipeg stage for the first time since.

Tickets start at $30. The are available in-person at 380 Graham Ave., by calling 204-956-2792 or online here.

Have a great weekend everyone!