Winnipeg Jets cut 15 players; send 10 to Manitoba Moose

Sami Niku will start the season in the American Hockey League.

The Jets’ defenceman was among 10 players sent to the Manitoba Moose as the Winnipeg Jets made another round of cuts to inch closer to the 23-man roster limit.

Following their final exhibition game the Jets re-assigned Niku, Mikhail Berdin, Eric Comrie, Nelson Nogier, Peter Stoykewych, Mason Appleton, Jansen Harkins, Skyler McKenzie, Kristian Reichel, and CJ Suess to the AHL.

Five players were also placed on waivers for the purpose of being sent to the Moose. Cam Schilling, Dennis Everberg, Seth Griffith, Nic Kerdiles, and JC Lipon will all have to clear waivers before reporting to the Moose.

The moves leave the Jets with 27 players. They’ll need to trim their roster down to the NHL’s 23-man limit before the start of the season.

Among those players still with the Jets are first-round draft picks Logan Stanley and Kristian Vesalainen, as well as forwards Brendan Lemieux and Michael Spacek.

The Jets open the regular season next Thursday in St. Louis.

