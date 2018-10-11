‘It’s like an arrival’: 79-year-old graduates with degree from York University

Dressed in a black gown and graduation cap, Osra Lindo walked across the York University stage to proudly accept her degree in Gender and Women’s studies.

Lindo studied at York for the past four years alongside her fellow students, the only difference is she is 79 years old.

“It’s like an arrival. It’s like you’ve done four years and the big day is here and I am singing ‘Hallelujah,’” she said.

Lindo said she had learned a lot from her time at York, adding the courses gave her new insights into women’s issues and gender.

“Growing up in my time, it’s binary, male or female but with gender and women’s studies, you understand and you go deeper into gender,” she said.

Rhonda Lenton, president and vice chancellor of York University said it’s the university’s mission to give a students a diverse opportunities through education.

“When you see those students walk through the stage, you see that diversity in so many respects so this is really exciting for us,” Lenton said.

“What we say to are students is that commitment to perpetual learning and lifelong learning… this is just an amazing example of that.”

Lindo said she was in part, motivated by her grandchildren to pursue the degree.

“I have grandsons and granddaughters and I hope it will influence them to [study], because at this age I am studying, I have studied, I still am studying.”

“It will never be done.”

Lindo added her next task will be to learn piano and eventually learn Japanese and French.