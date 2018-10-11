Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe, to be deported to Italy

The husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is being kicked out of the United States.

A Pennsylvania immigration court judge ruled on Wednesday that Joe Giudice will be deported back to Italy once he’s released from federal prison next year.

The 46-year-old father of four is serving a more than three-year sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud and is set to be released in March 2019. He is then expected to be transferred into the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

“On Oct. 10, Mr. Giudice was ordered removed by an immigration judge with the Executive Office for Immigration Review. Mr. Giudice has reserved his right to appeal the decision to the Board of Immigration Appeals and has 30 days to file an appeal before the order becomes final,” a statement from ICE read.

The statement continued: “As standard practice, ICE, through its Criminal Alien Program (CAP) works with the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to identify foreign-born nationals who are amenable to removal. These aliens are placed in removal proceedings while serving their criminal sentences in order to reduce ICE detention costs and expedite removals once BOP transfers are completed.”

His wife, Teresa, served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

Even though Joe Giudice has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained citizenship. Immigrants can be deported from the U.S. if they are convicted of an aggravated felony or a crime of moral turpitude.

Giudice has 30 days to appeal the court’s decision.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9,

Teresa Giudice has not commented on her husband’s deportation ruling as of this writing.

—With files from the Associated Press