October 11, 2018 9:43 am

Orillia OPP searching for inmate who escaped Sudbury jail

Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Sudbury jail.

According to Orillia OPP, on Tuesday, officers received a report that 29-year-old Gaston Gagnon had escaped the Sudbury jail.

Officers say Gagnon is suspected of being involved in property crime.

Orillia OPP are searching for 29-year-old Gaston Gagnon who escaped the Sudbury jail.

Police believe Gagnon is in the Orillia area.

Officers say they do not believe Gagnon poses a threat to public safety, however, Orillia OPP and the Orillia community street crime unit are investigating his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

