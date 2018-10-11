Orillia OPP searching for inmate who escaped Sudbury jail

Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Sudbury jail.

According to Orillia OPP, on Tuesday, officers received a report that 29-year-old Gaston Gagnon had escaped the Sudbury jail.

Officers say Gagnon is suspected of being involved in property crime.

Police believe Gagnon is in the Orillia area.

Officers say they do not believe Gagnon poses a threat to public safety, however, Orillia OPP and the Orillia community street crime unit are investigating his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).