Barrie man charged with extortion
A man from Barrie has been charged with extortion, police say.
According to Barrie police, on Friday, shortly after 9 a.m., investigators with the Barrie police, along with members of the biker enforcement unit, arrested 41-year-old Harry Ahmed in Barrie.
Police say Ahmed has been charged with extortion.
According to police, the accused was held pending a bail hearing on Friday and is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
