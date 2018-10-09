Barrie man charged with extortion

A man from Barrie has been charged with extortion, police say.

According to Barrie police, on Friday, shortly after 9 a.m., investigators with the Barrie police, along with members of the biker enforcement unit, arrested 41-year-old Harry Ahmed in Barrie.

Police say Ahmed has been charged with extortion.

According to police, the accused was held pending a bail hearing on Friday and is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.