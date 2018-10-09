Crime
October 9, 2018 2:45 pm

Barrie man charged with extortion

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News




A man from Barrie has been charged with extortion, police say.

According to Barrie police, on Friday, shortly after 9 a.m., investigators with the Barrie police, along with members of the biker enforcement unit, arrested 41-year-old Harry Ahmed in Barrie.

Police say Ahmed has been charged with extortion.

According to police, the accused was held pending a bail hearing on Friday and is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Harry Ahmed

